Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $266.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

