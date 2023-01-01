iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 16.3% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.