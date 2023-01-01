iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

