iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,467,000 after buying an additional 762,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after buying an additional 367,511 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TLH opened at $108.18 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $149.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.83.

