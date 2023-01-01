iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

