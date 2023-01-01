iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 118,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 157.2% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

