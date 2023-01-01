Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 1,781 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.4% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

NYSE:ACN opened at $266.84 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $416.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

