Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 19,053 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 361.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

MRK stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

