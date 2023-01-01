Keeler Thomas Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UPS opened at $173.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

