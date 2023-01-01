Keeler Thomas Management LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.