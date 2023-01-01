Keeler Thomas Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 158,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.