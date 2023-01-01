Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,209 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
VOO opened at $351.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.45 and its 200-day moving average is $358.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
