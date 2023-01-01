Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,006 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000. Tyson Foods comprises about 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after buying an additional 690,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.