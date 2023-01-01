Keeler Thomas Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.