Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $420.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.67. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

