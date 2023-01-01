Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 477,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 451.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.38.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

