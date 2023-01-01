Lincoln Capital Corp Buys 110 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $456.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $494.18 and its 200 day moving average is $501.14. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

