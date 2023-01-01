Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) is Leeward Investments LLC MA’s 6th Largest Position

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,329 shares during the period. Livent comprises about 1.7% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.63% of Livent worth $34,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.