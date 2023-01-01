Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys 101 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Shares of QCOM opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

