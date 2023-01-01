Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 256,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 813,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 62,186 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

