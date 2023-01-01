Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.9% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $545.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.66 and a 200-day moving average of $495.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

