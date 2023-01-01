Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Invests $577,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

VTEB opened at $49.49 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

