Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $120.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

