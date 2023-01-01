Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

