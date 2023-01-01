Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:LMT opened at $486.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $351.55 and a one year high of $498.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
