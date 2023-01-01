Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $63.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

