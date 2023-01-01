Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

