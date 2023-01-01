Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.6% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $486.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $351.55 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

