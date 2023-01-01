Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $351.55 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

