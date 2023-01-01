Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $213.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $323.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

