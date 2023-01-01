Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $184.69 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,678.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

