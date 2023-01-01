Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,593 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,921,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,399,000 after buying an additional 1,851,821 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $71.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

