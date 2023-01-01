Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 389,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $165.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.