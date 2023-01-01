Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.0% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4,779.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 67,337 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $347.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

