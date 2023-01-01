Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA opened at $347.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.42. The stock has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.