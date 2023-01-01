McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 1,278 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Shares of LIN opened at $326.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.