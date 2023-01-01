McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 717 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $241.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.75 and a 200 day moving average of $240.34.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.