McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $844.03 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $830.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $741.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.