McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

