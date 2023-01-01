McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.33 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $365.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

