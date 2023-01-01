McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 960 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $559.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $672.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.