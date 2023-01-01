McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 472 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $345,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $170.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

