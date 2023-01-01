Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

