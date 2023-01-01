Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

