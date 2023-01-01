Meridian Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $530.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $495.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

