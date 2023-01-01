Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $307.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.