Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $829,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.