Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 22,078 Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.05% of Enphys Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFYS. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphys Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NFYS opened at $10.03 on Friday. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

About Enphys Acquisition

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

