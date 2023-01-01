Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 4,947 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Cytokinetics Price Performance
CYTK opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cytokinetics Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
