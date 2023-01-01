Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. RPO LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Merger by 1.6% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 309,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Merger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Merger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACX opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

